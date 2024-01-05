Video: Yogi Adityanath Checks Assault Rifle, Shows Marksmanship

Photos of Yogi Adityanath inspecting a rifle at the event have gone viral on social media

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a shot at being a marksman while inspecting guns at the 'Know Your Army' festival in Lucknow. The three-day festival aims to showcase the various modern weapons that the Indian Army uses, including tanks and artillery guns.

Sharing pictures of the event on X (formerly Twitter), Mr Adityanath said that it was a chance for the youth to know the Indian Army.

"Participated in the inaugural program of the three-day 'Know Your Army Festival-2024' organized in Lucknow from today. Through this ceremony, our youth will get an opportunity to know the Indian Army and meet their bravery and valor. Hearty congratulations to the Indian Army for this ceremony," the BJP leader wrote.

A video of Yogi Adityanath inspecting a rifle at the event has gone viral on social media. Shared by news agency ANI, the video shows the 51-year-old displaying his marksmanship as he takes aim at an imaginary target.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates 'Know Your Army Festival' in Lucknow.

The 'Know Your Army' festival is being held as a precursor to the Army Day parade which will take place in Lucknow on January 15. This is the second time that the event is being held outside New Delhi.

Last year, a decision was made to rotate the Army Day Parade venue across different cities in India. The objective is to diversify the locations and allow various regions to witness the grandeur of the event, the defence ministry said.

The rotation is not just about changing cities but about "shifting the spotlight to various commands", each of which plays a unique and critical role in the nation's defence, the sources said, adding it also offers a chance to highlight the distinct cultural and regional backdrops against which the Army operates.