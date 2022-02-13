Video: Woman Dangles Son By Saree From 10th Floor To Get Clothes From 9th

The boy's mother, it is learnt, has regretted her action that risked her son's life.

A woman living on the 10th floor of a Faridabad highrise dangled her son by a saree to drop him on the floor below so that he could get back clothes that fell there. She then pulled him back in the same way.

A shocking video of the child precariously hanging on to the saree as he is slowly pulled up from the 9th to the 10th floor has now gone viral, with social media users criticising the woman for her carelessness that could have cost her son his life.

The incident took place at the Florida apartment complex in Faridabad's Sector 82.

Appalled to see this video of a mother from #Faridabad!

Heights of carelessness, insensitivity & irresponsibility.

She has no right to risk her kid's life. pic.twitter.com/uNj362e9UO — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) February 11, 2022

The video, shot from a building opposite to the tower in which the woman and her family lives, shows the child standing on the balcony railing of the 9th floor flat that was reportedly locked. The boy is seen grabbing one end of the saree as his mother and an elderly woman, who appears to be his grandmother, slowly pull him up by the other.

The video then zooms out to show the height the boy is hanging at and the person recording it says the boy would not survive if his hands slip.

IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra, who shared the video on Twitter, termed the woman's act "heights of carelessness, insensitivity & irresponsibility".

The boy's mother, it is learnt, has regretted her action that risked her son's life.

Parveen Saraswat, a resident of the same society, has told the media that the incident took place on February 6. She said the woman did not get in touch with anyone in the building for help in retrieving the clothes that had fallen in the locked floor below. Instead, she took the dangerous decision of dangling her child by a saree, dropping him on the floor below and then pulling him back, the society resident said, adding that the management of the apartment complex has issued a notice to the woman to explain the act.