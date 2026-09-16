Video: Woman Confronts Cheating Boyfriend In Lucknow, Jumps On Car Bonnet

Barefoot, she is pedalling backwards, with her body bent at the middle, covering the car's front, and screaming and chastising her boyfriend who continues to drive, shows a video from Lucknow.

The man was visiting Janeshwar Mishra Park in Gomti Nagar with a woman friend. When his girlfriend got the whiff of it, she arrived at the scene and an argument broke out between the two.

He quickly got into his car and tried to run away.

"Marungi nahi main, kuch bhi kar lo tum, gaadi roko (I won't die. Do whatever you want. Stop the car)," the woman, hitting the flat of her hand sharply on the car hood, can be heard saying in the video.

The man continues to drive, slowly at first, with the woman's body sprawled across the car's hood. The woman, dressed in black trousers and a white top, continues to scream and shout at her boyfriend, the video shows.

After a few minutes, the driver picks up speed and the woman rolls off the front. The driver sped away.

A formal complaint has been submitted to the police on behalf of the victim.

The police are searching for the accused using the car's registration number.