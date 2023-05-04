Video: 'Will Declare You A Terrorist In A Second,' Bihar Cop Tells Teacher

The cop threatening the teacher in Bihar

"Will declare you a terrorist in a second" - this boast by a Bihar policeman to a teacher was caught on video. The clip, a chilling display of abuse of power and high handedness, is being widely shared on the internet.

The teacher, along with his family members, was visiting the Jamui Police station, some 165 kilometres from capital Patna, to settle a dispute.

The incident, say reports, is some 2-3 days old.

NDTV cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The policeman, say reports, was miffed with the teacher arriving three days late and started calling him names.

The teacher did try to put his point across, but by then the policeman had lost his temper.

"It is our job to declare people terrorist. Will declare you a terrorist in a second," said policeman Rajesh Sharan.

The video shows the cop getting up from his seat and threatening the teacher. People could be seen around the policeman in the video, but no one intervened.

An inquiry into the matter has been ordered by the Jamui police station.