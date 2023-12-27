Video: Wagon R Slides Uncontrollably On UP Road, Kills Man On Footpath

The sliding car is seen hitting the man at high speed.

In visuals that could have been straight out of a Fast & Furious movie if they hadn't been so disturbing, a Wagon R is seen locked in an accidental drift as it rams - in a horizontal position - into an unsuspecting man standing on the footpath. The man died of his injuries.

The accident took place in Tundla in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district three days ago, but the CCTV footage emerged on Wednesday. The footage shows 34-year-old Vishnu standing on the footpath, walking around and then looking down at his phone when the Wagon R, drifting horizontally, appears on the edge of the frame.

The sliding Wagon R careens into Vishnu at high speed, dragging him with it and leaving a dust cloud in its wake.

A police official said the accident occurred at the Nawab intersection and Vishnu was a resident of Sirolia.

