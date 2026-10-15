Video: Vehicle With Firewood Catches Fire, Speeds Down Road In Assam

A vehicle carrying dry firewood caught fire while travelling along a national highway in Assam's Nagaon district on Thursday.

According to reports, the fire broke out suddenly in the moving vehicle. The driver managed to drive the burning vehicle to the Brahmaputra River sandbar at Hatimura in Nagaon's Kaliabor town.

The driver then poured water on the flames and successfully brought the fire under control.

A video that has surfaced on social media showed the burning vehicle speeding on the highway.

Although the vehicle did not suffer any damage in the incident, a significant quantity of the dry firewood it was carrying was burnt.

No further details regarding the cause of the fire were immediately available.

The incident comes weeks after two people were killed and two others were seriously injured in a road accident in the Kenapatty area of Purani Gudam in Assam's Nagaon after the car in which they were travelling caught fire following a collision with a streetlight pole.

According to reports, they were travelling in a Kia Carens from Arunachal Pradesh towards Guwahati when the driver reportedly lost control, and the car hit the divider, after which it overturned and hit a street pole and turned turtle. The impact was followed by a massive fire that engulfed the car.

There were four people inside the car. Two of them were reportedly trapped and they died after sustaining severe burn injuries. While the other two suffered serious injuries and were shifted to Guwahati for advanced medical treatment.