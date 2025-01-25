Video: Vande Bharat's Successful Trial Run On World's Highest Rail Bridge

In a boost to Jammu and Kashmir's rail connectivity, the India Railways on Saturday successfully conducted the first trial run of the specially designed Vande Bharat Express train. The train, which travelled from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK) railway station to Srinagar railway station, passed through the Chenab bridge - the world's highest rail bridge.

It also ran through Anji Khad bridge - which is India's first cable-stayed railway bridge.

The train briefly halted at Jammu around 11:30 am where it was welcomed with slogans and praises for the Indian Railways. It then moved to the next Budgam station to complete its trial run.

Commercial operations of the train are set to begin soon, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to flag off the first journey from Katra. The date of the flagging-off ceremony is yet to be announced.

Special features of the train

The Vande Bharat train is designed to operate seamlessly in Jammu and Kashmir's challenging winter conditions and has special climate-related features.

Compared to the other Vande Bharat Express trains running in different parts of the country, this train has several additional features to meet operational challenges and passengers' needs. It includes advanced heating systems that prevent the freezing of water and bio-toilet tanks, provide warm air for the vacuum system, and ensure optimal functioning of the air-brake system for smooth operations even in sub-zero temperatures. The train also features embedded heating elements in the windshield to automatically defrost the driver's front lookout glass, ensuring clear visibility in harsh winter conditions.

Apart from these, the train includes other amenities of the existing Vande Bharat trains such as fully air-conditioned coaches, automatic plug doors, and mobile charging sockets.

According to officials, the train symbolises India's commitment to bridging geographical and economic gaps, reported PTI.

This train marks a significant step towards completing the 272-km USBRL (Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link) project - aimed at connecting the Kashmir valley to the broader Indian Railway network.