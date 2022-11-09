On Camera, Tribal Tripura Man Thrashed By Ex Employer For Seeking Dues

Videos of the assault went viral on social media.

A shop owner in Tripura was caught on camera assaulting a former employee with an iron rod when the latter asked for his pending salary for the month of October.

Videos of the incident show Apu Saha, who owns a garment store in Agartala, slapping and assaulting his former employee Surajit Tripura with an iron rod. Another staff, Sagar Deb, was also seen helping Saha as he repeatedly slapped the victim.

Mr Tripura, a tribal youth from the remote Dhalai district of the state, filed a complaint against the store owner at the West Agartala police station.

According to the police, Mr Tripura used to work for Saha who owns a popular clothing brand's showroom in the city. When he went to Saha, demanding that his pending salary for the month of October be cleared, Saha and Deb started assaulting him. Another employee reportedly recorded videos of the incident on his phone camera.

Videos of the assault went viral on social media, prompting many, including tribal party TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Manikya to condemn it.

"Attention @Tripura_Police! @YTFTIPRA have already taken up this matter with you ! We demand justice ! It breaks my heart to see treatment like this given to anyone ! Kindly Take action or I will personally come down to your station with my YTF warriors!" tweeted Mr Manikya.

— Pradyot_Tripura (@PradyotManikya) November 8, 2022

The West Agartala Police said they are probing the incident and will initiate necessary action against the accused.