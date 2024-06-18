Video: Tiger Growls, Lunges To Attack Tourist Vehicle At Jim Corbett National Park

The 12-second clip shows a tiger emerging from the bushes and approaching the tourist jeep

A video of a tiger seen hissing and lunging at tourists in an open jeep at the Jim Corbett National Park has sparked a debate about wildlife tourism and safety on social media. Parag Madhukar Dhakate, special secretary to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and a senior Indian Forest Service officer, posted the video on X.

The 12-second clip shows a tiger emerging from the bushes and approaching the tourist jeep. The wild animal then appeared to leap towards the vehicle. However, when the shocked tourists reacted and screamed, it ran away.

Mr Dhakate used the incident to highlight the need for stricter regulations in wildlife tourism. He wrote that while wildlife tourism is a valuable source for many communities, it requires "proper regulation".

"Maintaining safe distances and respecting animal habitats are crucial for ethical wildlife tourism. A responsible approach ensures the well-being of both animals and the sustainability of the people dependent on it," he wrote.

Wildlife tourism, while a valuable source for many communities, requires proper regulation. Maintaining safe distances and respecting animal habitats are crucial for ethical wildlife tourism. A responsible approach ensures the well-being of both animals and the sustainability of… pic.twitter.com/veWga0FRAm — Dr. PM Dhakate (@paragenetics) June 16, 2024

Dr Akkshye Tulsyan, Honorary Consul of Namibia and a prominent industrialist echoed Mr Dhakate's sentiments.

He responded to the post, saying wildlife tourism was indeed a valuable source of income for many communities but "it is crucial that we adopt a responsible approach to ensure the well-being of both animals and the local people who depend on it."

He stressed the importance of "maintaining safe distances and respecting animal habitats" to protect both the animals and the people who rely on tourism.

"A responsible approach not only safeguards the animals but also ensures the long-term sustainability of the tourism industry," he added.

I completely agree with your sentiments on wildlife tourism. It is indeed a valuable source of income for many communities, but it is crucial that we adopt a responsible approach to ensure the well-being of both animals and the local people who depend on it. Maintaining safe… — Dr. Akkshye Tulsyan (@AkkshyeTulsyan) June 16, 2024

A user commented under Mr Dhakate's post, "We're visitors on their land and we have to follow proper etiquette to ensure these gorgeous animals are not disturbed by our presence. Silence and distance are a must."

I agree completely. We're visitors on their land and we have to follow a proper etiquette to ensure these gorgeous animals are not disturbed by our presence. Silence and distance are a must — melancholy (@Ashok_19) June 16, 2024

Another user speculated, “Aggressiveness behind the act might be due to the close vicinity of tourists to his/her recent kill or secluded room/ den.”

Aggressiveness behind the act might be due to the close vicinity of tourists to his/her recent kill or secluded room/ den. — Chandan S Chanotiya (@CsChanotiya) June 17, 2024

“As per my view, the tiger was surprised to see vehicle & people suddenly so shows anger only. The intent was not for attack,” wrote another.

As per my view tiger was surprised to see vehicle & people suddenly so shows anger only . The intent was not for attack . — Dr D D Melkani (@melkaniidd) June 18, 2024

Tigers-spotting is fairly common in Uttarakhand. Last year, another viral video from Ramnagar showed a tiger coming out of the forest and growling at a tourist vehicle passing through Uttarakhand's Ramnagar area.

The tiger attempted to attack the vehicle and briefly chased it as the driver hurriedly drove away. Eventually, the tiger ran back into the forest.