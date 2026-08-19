Video: Tiger Drags Horse Away In Front Of Tourists Near Jim Corbett Park

A dramatic tiger attack was caught on camera in Uttarakhand's Garjiya area near Ramnagar, with a fully grown Bengal tiger seen dragging away a horse in front of stunned tourists.

The incident took place in the afternoon near an intersection outside the Corbett National Park area, a popular tourist spot that also draws visitors to the famous Garjiya temple.

Visuals from the incident show the massive tiger clamping its jaws around the horse's throat before dragging the animal deep into the forest. Tourists watching from safari jeeps can be heard reacting in shock, with children screaming as the predator pulls the horse away.

The tiger appears to make little effort to conceal its movements as it drags the horse through the vegetation and deeper into the forest.

The incident unfolded in an area frequented by tourists visiting the Corbett landscape and the Garjiya temple, making the sighting particularly alarming for those present.

The dramatic visuals offer a close look at the sheer strength of the big cat as it overpowers and carries away the horse while tourists watch from a safe distance.

Authorities are expected to assess the circumstances surrounding the incident and the presence of wildlife in the area.

Jim Corbett National Park has an estimated population of over 260 Bengal tigers, the highest tiger population and density of any reserve in India