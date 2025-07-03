Video: Thieves In Delhi Hack Hyundai Creta's Security System, Steal Car In Seconds. Probe Underway

A Hyundai Creta was stolen in Delhi in under 60 seconds, leaving many shocked by the thieves' swift and calculated execution. Taking to Instagram, user Rishab Chauhan shared CCTV footage dated June 21, showing the incident outside his home in Safdarjung Enclave. In the video, a car pulls up beside his parked Creta, and a man steps out to break the driver-side window before leaving. Moments later, the same car returns - this time, a masked man gets out, hacks into the Creta's security system, and drives off with the vehicle in seconds.

The car was only six months old. In the video, Mr Chauhan shared a screenshot confirming that the Delhi Police have started an investigation.

Watch the video below:

In the caption, Mr Chauhan wrote, "Hi, My Hyundai Creta got stolen in 60 seconds on 21st June 2025. As can be seen in this video that I took from my CCTV camera that CRETA is no longer safe outside and its security system has been hacked or leaked and can be bypassed in 60 seconds".

He warned others against buying the Hyundai Creta. "Whoever is buying CRETA beware as it can be stolen any time," he said. He also expressed disappointment, writing, "If Delhi isn't safe, I don't even want to imagine the state of other places in India."

Further, Mr Chauhan tagged Hyundai India, urging them to improve their security software. Reacting to the post, the company wrote, "This is not the impression we want you to have with your Hyundai Car. Your satisfaction is our foremost priority. Kindly DM us your contact details to assist you in the best way possible."

Meanwhile, the video has gone viral, with over 3 million views.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "Hey our creta also got stolen the same way back in November 2022, we haven't got the claim yet. We have filed a case against Hyundai, the authorised dealer and insurance company."

"This is only possible because you forgot to take off the sticker that is next to the rear window of the car which contains sensitive information related to the car, (as seen in the video) if any techie guy gets his hands on them it's no big thing to steal your car in seconds," commented another.