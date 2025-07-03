Delhi Car Theft: Thieves Hack Security System, Drive Away In Seconds

A car was stolen in Delhi in under 60 seconds, leaving many shocked by the thieves' swift and calculated execution. Taking to Instagram, user Rishab Chauhan shared CCTV footage dated June 21, showing the incident outside his home in Safdarjung Enclave. In the video, a car pulls up beside his parked car, and a man steps out to break the driver-side window before leaving. Moments later, the same car returns - this time, a masked man gets out, hacks into the car's security system, and drives off with the vehicle in seconds.

The car was only six months old. In the video, Mr Chauhan shared a screenshot confirming that the Delhi Police have started an investigation.

Meanwhile, the video has gone viral, with over 3 million views.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "This is only possible because you forgot to take off the sticker that is next to the rear window of the car which contains sensitive information related to the car, (as seen in the video) if any techie guy gets his hands on them it's no big thing to steal your car in seconds," commented another.