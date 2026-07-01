Video: Thief Wanted In 3 States Dangles From Moving Train As Cops Close In

A 22-year-old man accused of carrying out a series of thefts targeting train passengers across Kerala and Tamil Nadu was arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Kollam after a dramatic chase on a moving train, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Abhijith, a native of Paravur in Kollam district, allegedly attacked two Government Railway Police personnel who questioned him during a late-night patrol aboard an Ernakulam-Kollam MEMU train near Sasthamkotta railway station. The officers chased him in the dark and overpowered him after a brief struggle.

Police said Abhijith had escaped from the custody of the Tamil Nadu Police last month while being taken for a medical examination after his arrest in a theft case in Tiruchirappalli. Following his escape, he allegedly resumed targeting passengers travelling through Kollam railway station.

According to investigators, Abhijith has been involved in train thefts for nearly six years, targeting passengers in Kerala and neighbouring states. Police said he would board trains with valid tickets, pose as a regular passenger and allegedly steal bags containing laptops, mobile phones and gold ornaments, particularly from AC coaches, before slipping away unnoticed.

Investigators said his alleged modus operandi involved jumping off moving trains at isolated locations after committing thefts, making it difficult for police to trace him. Most of the thefts were reportedly carried out at night to avoid CCTV surveillance and eyewitnesses.

During the arrest, police recovered Rs 65,500 in cash, a laptop and two mobile phones, all suspected to be stolen, from his possession. Investigators suspect he used the proceeds from the thefts to fund drug consumption and what they described as a lavish lifestyle.

Police said Abhijith is facing multiple criminal cases, including theft, robbery, NDPS and POCSO cases, at various police stations in Kollam district. He is also wanted in several similar cases in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, according to investigators.

The two GRP personnel, Arun Dev and Rajesh Kumar, sustained injuries during the altercation. Police have registered a separate case against the accused for allegedly assaulting public servants while discharging their duties.

Abhijith was produced before a court in Kollam and remanded to judicial custody. The investigation is being carried out by a special team led by Railway Police Inspector VV Divin under the supervision of Railway Police Superintendent Krishnakumar.