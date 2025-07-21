Passenger Caught Stealing Food From Vendors On Crowded Train, Internet Demands Action

A video has gone viral on social media showing a train passenger shamelessly stealing from a vendor inside a crowded train compartment. The video begins with a vendor navigating through the narrow train aisle, carrying a large bag of goods, likely food or other consumables, which he offers to passengers. The passenger on the upper bunk, seated cross-legged, is initially seen interacting with the vendor. However, instead of making a purchase, he bends down and rummages through his bag, surreptitiously taking a packet of juice that belongs to the vendor. His expression suggests a sense of satisfaction or amusement at his actions, indicating he is pleased with his petty theft.

The passenger does not limit his actions to just one item. He continues to exploit each vendor that passes by, stealing various items such as pakoras (fried snacks) and several water bottles. His behaviour is met with laughter from other passengers, who seem to find his antics entertaining rather than objectionable.

"He thinks stealing from poor vendors is "comedy'. This guy needs to be detained," the caption of the video shared on X read.

Watch the video here:

He thinks stealing from poor vendors is "comedy". This guy needs to be detained. pic.twitter.com/tD9wREhFiM — Tarun Gautam (@TARUNspeakss) July 19, 2025

Many social media users have condemned the man's actions, calling him out for taking advantage of poor vendors who are simply trying to earn a living. Some even demanded his arrest, while others have tagged railway officials and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to identify and take action against him.

One user wrote, "He is so proud of himself. Look at that smile."

Another commented, "It is not about his problem, it's about the people sitting beside them, and no one is saying anything. And everyone is taking fun of it !!!"

A third said, " @RPF_INDIA, identify and fine him for this misdemeanour crime. People cannot be allowed to get away with stealing from others like this. Where is the rule of law?"

A fourth added, "Law is for the people. Here it is seen that co-passengers are enjoying his activities. Despite seeing wrongs, these people are laughing.... So it means He entertained the passenger and that too free of cost.".

A fifth reiterated the same, questioning the behaviour of fellow passengers. He wrote, "What does it say about the person who is creating a reel out of this cheap act. Ladies sitting down are simply watching and smiling, not objecting to it."