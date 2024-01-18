Video: Passengers In Bihar Hold Thief Through Train Window, Drag Him For 1 Km

He was dragged for a kilometer before he was rescued

A man trying to snatch a mobile phone from a train passenger through the window learned a hard lesson when he ended up dangling outside. A video of the incident that has gone viral, shows the thief hanging from the moving train after he failed to run away with his attempted phone snatching.

The undated video is said to be from Bihar, where snatchings through train windows are reported routinely. According to the caption of the video, the man attempted the theft from the moving train, but the alert passenger sitting inside the compartment held him by his hand which left him hanging by the window. Other passengers also caught hold of him, leaving him dangling from the moving train even as he tried to break free. He was dragged for a kilometer before his alleged accomplices rescued him. Meanwhile, other passengers recorded a video of the incident and shared it on social media.

''Kalesh near Bhagalpur Bihar, a snatcher was snatching a passenger's phone from a moving train, but he could not succeed in it and the passenger caught the snatcher and carried him hanging for about a kilometer,'' the video was captioned on X.

Watch the video here:

Kalesh near Bhagalpur Bihar, a snatcher was snatching a passenger's phone from a moving train, but he could not succeed in it and the passenger caught the snatcher and carried him hanging for about a kilometer

pic.twitter.com/66wIJmzWjS — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) January 17, 2024

In a similar incident in 2022, a thief in Bihar tried to snatch a passenger's phone through the window while the train was halted at Sahebpur Kamal station. Alert passengers, however, grabbed him by his arm and held onto it as the train left the station. His journey lasted around 10 kilometers, and he was finally let go when the train was close to Khagaria. He ran away, locals told reporters.