Video Shows Swords At Bengaluru Eid Celebration, 13 Boys Among 18 Detained

Bengaluru Police registered a case against 18 persons for brandishing swords

Eighteen people, including 13 minor boys, belonging to a minority community have been detained in Bengaluru for brandishing swords and machetes during Milab-Un-Nabi celebrations in the city. Police swung into action after a video clip showing the celebrations went viral on social media.

Police told NDTV: "Eighteen persons, including minors, have been detained. They took part in the celebrations, brandishing dangerous weapons. They have no criminal background and seemed to have been influenced by various recent incidents. They will be arrested and produced before the court."

Police further said: "While the adults will be sent to judicial custody, the minors will be referred to juvenile custody. A case has been registered against them under the Arms Act for unlawful assembly, disturbing public peace and various other sections of IPC [Indian Penal Code]."

Sharing details about the incident, P Krishnakant, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, said: "The incident didn't occur during any function. It happened after a procession, when some people went to the interior areas of Someshwara Nagar and danced to music, brandishing weapons."

On being asked whether police were being selective in their action against display of arms and weapons at religious functions, the DCP refuted such a view, saying: "It's nothing like that. Whenever we get any specific information, we act on it. Even during recent Ganpati processions, some people were booked under the Arms Act."

Last week, a massive rally was taken out by a right-wing organisation in Karnataka that had stirred a controversy. Around 10,000 participants, many brandishing swords, shouted slogans, even as policemen were seen walking next to them. A Karnataka minister and an MLA from the ruling BJP were also seen among the rally participants. Several people took to social media, demanding action against the rally participants for wielding swords.

However, police had told NDTV that since no complaint had been made, no action was initiated against the rally organisers.