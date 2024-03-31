Video: SUV With 11 Children Collides With Truck Near Delhi, 3 Killed

The front of the car was a mangled heap of metal.

A driver and two children were killed following their car's collision with a truck on the Meerut Expressway near Ghaziabad, a suburb of Delhi.

The incident, which was captured on a CCTV, took place on Saturday.

Scores of cars are seen zooming through the multilane highway, when the SUV collides with the stationary truck on the extreme right, spins a couple of times and rams an incoming truck, which turns over, shows the dramatic video.

The front of the car was a mangled heap of metal.

"An Ertiga car carrying 11 children from Amroha to Delhi, collided with a dumper truck. Amid chaos local residents admitted 11 children and the driver to the local hospital," said Poonam Mishra, a police officer.

The truck was stationary as it ran out of gas, said the police, adding that its driver, Saddam, has been arrested.

The injured children, all between 10-12 age group, were going to appear for a Class 6 exam in Delhi in Jamia .

Those dead are driver Anas and children Unesh and Azam.