Video: Surat Artist Makes Ram Temple Artwork Using 9,999 Diamonds

An artist from Gujarat's Surat has created an artwork of Ayodhya's Ram Temple by using 9,999 diamonds. In a video shared by the news agency ANI on X (formerly Twitter), the artist was seen using a tweezer to place the tiny diamonds on a black base.

With “Jai Shree Ram” written on top, the video shows the wall frame studded with diamonds showing the Ram Temple, with a silhouette of Lord Ram in the top right corner.

A special saree has also been prepared in Surat, which is a major textile hub of the country, to be sent to the temple authorities.

The saree, with pictures of Lord Ram and the Ayodhya temple printed on it, is meant for Lord Ram's wife Goddess Sita.

A diamond merchant in the city has also made a necklace on the theme of the Ram Temple using 5,000 American diamonds and two kilograms of silver. The necklace has been gifted to the Ram Mandir Trust.

The grand ‘pran prathistha' (consecration ceremony) of Ram Temple will take place on January 22.

The much-awaited inauguration ceremony of the auspicious temple will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The temple trust has invited more than 7,000 people to attend the grand inauguration. This includes cricket stars Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni; Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan, Rajnikanth, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor.

To mark the occasion of the consecration ceremony, government offices, boards, and corporations in several states have declared a half day or a holiday.

Ayodhya's Ram temple will be opened for 'darshan' to the general public from January 23. The darshan timings for devotees are divided into two slots –from 7 AM to 11.30 AM and 2 PM to 7 PM.

People need a pass issued by the trust to attend the aarti.