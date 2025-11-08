Video: Street Fight Between College Students In Bengaluru

Videos of a street fight between two groups of Kerala-origin students in Bengaluru's Thammenahalli area has surfaced on social media leading to police intervention.

The incident took place on Wednesday outside a private college on North Bengaluru's Hesaraghatta Road.

A few boys and a girl can be seen standing in a residential area, showed the grainy video. One of the boys is shirtless. Soon, four men enter the street and start hitting the shirtless boy with sticks, the video showed. The boy in the video can be seen defending himself.

The group of men then flee when others start gathering around.

Police registered a case after a woman filed a complaint saying a man who had been following her for about two years came to her house late at night along with four others. The group allegedly verbally abused her, threatened to plant drugs in her room, and assaulted a friend who came to her aid, causing bleeding injuries.

According to the complaint, they allegedly issued death threats before fleeing when neighbours gathered.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).