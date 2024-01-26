Video: Speeding Scorpio Hits Bikes, Autorickshaw While Overtaking; 7 Dead

The Scorpio is seen coming in a high speed on the single-lane road

Seven people were killed when a speeding SUV rammed two motorcycles head-on and an autorickshaw from behind on a single-lane road in Odisha.

The Mahindra Scorpio SUV also hit a tractor from its side. The accident was seen on CCTV camera.

The Scorpio is seen coming in a high speed on the single-lane road. As it tries to overtake the autorickshaw, it is left with little space to clear the two oncoming bikers who are riding in the middle of the road. The collision happened after that.

Reports said the autorickshaw was carrying 15 people. Three people died on the spot; the other four died during treatment in hospital.

The police in village Bijapur, where the accident happened, have filed a case, report said.