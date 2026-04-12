Video: Speeding Omni Overturns, Hits Women And Children On Karnataka Road

A woman was seriously injured after a speeding Omni van lost control and ran into pedestrians at Kolpada Bailu in Beltangady taluk of Karnataka's Mangaluru on Sunday afternoon.

CCTV footage shows two women and two children who had just stepped out of a Bolero jeep and were walking along the roadside when the accident took place. The Omni is seen losing control at a curve, overturning, and crashing into them.

While two children and one woman escaped unhurt, another woman got trapped under the vehicle and suffered grievous injuries.

Locals rushed to the spot and pulled her out before shifting her to a hospital in Beltangady in an autorickshaw.

The incident has raised fresh concerns over rash driving in the area. Police have launched an investigation