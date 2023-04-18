Video Shows UP Cops Riding Bike Without Helmets, Ghaziabad Police Takes Action

The video was recorded by two women who were on a scooter following the cops

Wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler is mandatory in India and the rule applies to everyone. However, a video has surfaced on social media websites showing two Uttar Pradesh cops traveling on a bike at night without helmets. The video was recorded by two women who were on a scooter following the cops and confronting them for breaking the rules.

In the clip, the women can be heard repeatedly questioning the cops about why they were not wearing helmets. ''Where are your helmets? Aren't you ashamed...Are the rules only for the public, don't rules apply to you...," they asked. The cops simply ignored the women and sped up ahead.

A Twitter user shared the video with a caption that read, ''Such citizens are needed.''

Watch the video here:

Many on Twitter reacted to the post and asked authorities to take action against the cops. After the video went viral, Ghaziabad traffic police took cognizance of the incident and issued a challan, imposing a fine of Rs 1,000 on the cops.

Last week, a similar photo showed two female police personnel riding a scooter without helmets in Mumbai. The Mumbai police responded to it and asked for the exact location from where the picture was clicked.

Notably, The Motor Vehicles Act addresses two-wheeler drivers, stating that driving/riding a two-wheeler without a helmet is a traffic violation and an illegal offense in the country. Anyone caught driving or riding a two-wheeler without a helmet faces a fine and the suspension or revocation of their driver's license. In extreme cases, the driver could be imprisoned for a period of up to three months.