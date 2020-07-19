Video Shows Houses Crumble As Drain In Delhi Overflows After Heavy Rain

No one was present inside the house when it collapsed

As heavy rains whipped several parts of Delhi and nearby areas this morning, houses at a slum in Delhi's upscale ITO area collapsed when a canal running through the slum overflowed.

Dramatic visuals, shared on social media, show water gushing into the basement of a building under construction from the overflowing sewage drain.

As houses topple over and get washed away by the rushing water, residents can be heard screaming in the background. No one was present in the building at the time of the incident, officials told NDTV.

Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) and fire engines are present at the spot.

In another shocking video, a brick-house at the edge of a sewage drain in the same area crumbles into a pile of dust, leaving behind a mound of debris.

Earlier today, a man's body was found floating in water near a road under the iconic Minto bridge in the capital that was flooded by the heavy showers.

The body of the pick-up truck driver was spotted by a trackman working at New Delhi yard when was working at the tracks. "I came down, swam and retrieved it. The body was floating in front of a bus," Ramniwas Meena was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

In another incident, a 55-year-old man was electrocuted to death in Delhi's Jahagirpuri area.

Till 5:30 AM, the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 4.9 mm rainfall in the national capital. The Palam weather station gauged 3.8 mm precipitation.

The weather office had predicted heavy to very heavy rain over parts of northwest India. "The entire monsoon trough is most likely to shift northwards, closer to the foothills of the Himalayas during July 19-20," it had said.