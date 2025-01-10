Advertisement
Video Shows Eatery Worker Spitting On Roti In UP's Ghaziabad, Arrested: Cops

The accused, Irfan (20) was arrested after a video of him spitting on a roti before placing it in the tandoor was shared on social media on Thursday, a police officer said.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Video Shows Eatery Worker Spitting On Roti In UP's Ghaziabad, Arrested: Cops
Accused is a native of Nai Basti, Dhampur in Bijnor district. (File)
Ghaziabad:

A man who works at an eatery here was arrested on Friday for spitting in customer's food, police said.

The accused, Irfan (20) was arrested after a video of him spitting on a roti before placing it in the tandoor was shared on social media on Thursday, a police officer said.

He is a native of Nai Basti, Dhampur in Bijnor district and worked at an eatery located near Lodhi Chowk police outpost, Ghaziabad, police said.

After the video was shared on social media, Khoda police promptly visited the eatery and arrested the accused, the officer added.

Indirapuram Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Swatantra Kumar Singh, confirmed the arrest and said that the Food Safety and Drugs Department had conducted a sampling at the eatery.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Eatery Worker Spits In Roti, Eatery Worker Spits In Food, Ghaziabad News
