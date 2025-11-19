Video Shows Delhi Man Kissing Girlfriend On Moving Car, Faces Police Action

A video of a couple performing dangerous stunts, including a kiss, on the roof of a moving car near Delhi's Saket area has gone viral on social media, prompting swift action from the police. The video showed a man first hanging from the moving car's door, then climbing onto the roof. While the car was in motion on a busy public road, he was seen kissing a woman who was in the same car. The reckless behavior drew widespread condemnation online, with social media users demanding immediate action from the authorities.

The Delhi Police took notice of the viral clip and successfully traced and prosecuted the individuals involved for the traffic violations. Police also shared details of the action taken in a witty social media post, leveraging the popular "Dhappa" trend to raise awareness about road safety and the consequences of such stunts.

The violators were charged with Disobeying Lawful Directions (179 MVA) and Driving Dangerously (184 MVA).

"Life is precious. In the above case, the accused has been penalised under Section 179 MVA and 184 MVA. Citizens are requested not to endanger their own and others' lives by violating traffic rules," police wrote.

Internet Reaction

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "They are so called Alpha Men. Their father and grand father have earned so much money that they think they can purchase half of India."

Another commented, "Actually you are making them.more famous by making such videos and that's all they want! Maybe don't make them famous but surely punish them."

A third user noted that the vehicle owner has several unpaid fines, including overspeeding (Section 112/183, Motor Vehicles Act), improper parking (Section 122/177), willful disobedience (Section 179), and driving without a seat belt or carrying an unrestrained passenger (Section 194B(1)).

Authorities consistently appeal to the public to refrain from such dangerous activities, which not only put the lives of the performers at risk but also the safety of other motorists and pedestrians.