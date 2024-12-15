On CCTV, Chaos During Bihar Exam, Candidates Run With Papers, Tear Them

Candidates disrupt an exam in Bihar over rumours of paper leak

CCTV footage of the chaos that unfolded at an exam centre of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Friday shows a large group of people tearing question papers in the storage area and snatching them from candidates who were taking the test.

One of the CCTV clips shows some candidates rushing into a room where the exam officials were talking to some candidates, who were upset over a 40 to 45-minute delay.

A police complaint filed by the authorities says the exam officials told the candidates they would get the extra time that they lost due to the delay.

The crowd along with more candidates who rushed into the room, however, pushed aside the officials and raided the boxes that contained the question papers.

Some of them tore the question papers, while others ran out carrying them. Outside, they distributed the question papers to people who had gathered there due to the commotion, CCTV footage shows.

"After opening the sealed box of the question paper in a proper manner, the sealed packet of question paper and OMR sheet were made available in different rooms of each block. When there was a delay of 40-45 minutes in distribution of the question papers, some candidates started creating ruckus despite the superintendent and invigilators explaining that extra time would be given for the delay," the exam authorities said in the police complaint.

"The candidates demanded to know why the sealed box was not opened in their room. On hearing noise, some students from other rooms also came and started snatching and tearing the booklets and attendance sheets," the authorities said in the complaint, adding the candidates spread rumours that the exam has been cancelled.

This prompted many candidates to gather outside the examination centre to see what was going on.

"One of those candidates looted a packet of question papers from the (storage) trunk, broke the gate and went out with a group waving it in his hand. The candidates went to many rooms and damaged attendance sheets and other forms," the police complaint said.

The authorities said the magistrate and the police present at the exam venue controlled the situation and the rest of the exam was completed.

A total of 5,674 candidates completed the examination under a controlled environment.

Officials said the sheer number of the candidates made it difficult for them to start the exam on time. They said all the five floors of the exam centre were filled with candidates.

What aggravated the situation was some candidates objecting to the sealed box not being opened in their own room. and the distribution of question papers was disrupted.