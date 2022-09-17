Video Shows Actor Sivakarthikeyan Making Controversial Comment About South Koreans, Internet Criticises Him

Social media users have condemned Sivakarthikeyans comments

A video of actor Sivakarthikeyan is gaining traction on social media, in which the actor is heard making controversial comments about South Koreans. The comments were made in Tamil at a cultural event held in a school in Trichy. According to users who have shared translations of the clip online, Sivakarthikeyan said that "all South Koreans look same to him", and it's hard for him to tell the heroes from the heroines.

The actor made these remarks while talking about his film Don's comedy scene. The comedy scene reportedly features Sivakarthikeyan and Soori talking gibberish, which is made to sound like the Korean language. At the cultural event when the actor recalled lines from the scene, the crowd went hysterical, as seen in the video.

Social media users have condemned Sivakarthikeyan's comments, terming them "racist". A user named Birdman on Twitter wrote, “Sivakarthikeyan mocks Korean language (based on that racist "comedy" sequence from Don), says all Koreans look alike, and their women look like men. All these in an event at a school, in front of kids! Our celebrities badly need to attend special sensitisation workshops!”

So far, the 48-second video has amassed 97,300 views, 2,405 likes and several comments. A user wrote, “@Siva_Kartikeyan seam doing publicity but he need to be sensible and should not comment on anyone's appearance, it's not right , you gain nothing.” Another comment read, “Seriously celebrity should learn these small things. It will be followed by youngsters blindly.” What are they cheering, screaming and clapping at? Literal racism and xenophobia from a ‘celebrity'. This is how people my age are. Disgusting,” the third commented.

Sivakarthikeyan has not made any comments after his controversial remark.