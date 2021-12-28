Video Shows Aaditya Thackeray Catcalled By BJP's Nitesh Rane With 'Meows'

Nitesh Rane had hazed Aaditya Thackeray last week.

A video has emerged showing BJP MLA Nitesh Rane taunting Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray as he entered the legislature building last week.

The "meow" catcalls had ignited a huge fight in Maharashtra with the ruling Shiv Sena demanding action against Mr Rane for his "inappropriate" conduct targeting Mr Thackeray. After hours of sparring in the state assembly, the BJP assured that Nitesh Rane would be "reprimanded".

#WATCH Video emerges showing BJP leader Nitesh Rane taunting Maharashtra min Aaditya Thackeray as he enters Vidhan Bhavan on December 23



Shiv Sena's demand for Nitesh Rane's suspension from the Assembly led to brief adjournment of the session y'day



(Video source unverified) pic.twitter.com/3qYfrd6Ujk — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2021

Last week, Aaditya Thackeray was entering the Maharashtra assembly building when he was "cat-called" by BJP MLAs protesting outside. Nitesh Rane, who was participating in the protest, loudly "meowed" at the state Tourism Minister, drawing sniggers from other BJP leaders.

Nitesh Rane is the son of Union Minister Narayan Rane. When reporters asked him why he had hazed Thackeray junior in this manner, he replied defiantly: "I will do it again. I will do it every time."

Shiv Sena MLAs today took up what they called an affront to their party leader and demanded action in the assembly. Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, was present when the subject came up.

Mr Rane "made 'meow' sounds looking in the direction of Aaditya Thackeray", complained Sena MLA Suhas Kande. Not only that but he was unrepentant, the Sena leader said.

"Aaditya Thackeray, being a dignified man, walked away ignoring Nitesh Rane. Nitesh Rane is doing this all the time. We will not tolerate the insult of our leader," Mr Kande said, adding that he should apologise in the house or be suspended.

Mr Rane should definitely be suspended, said another Sena MLA, Sunil Shinde. "He cannot be pardoned for such behavior," Mr Shinde said.

As the arguments lapsed into slogan-shouting, Aaditya Thackeray was seen leaving the house.

When the house reassembled after an adjournment, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said Mr Rane would be reprimanded for his comments. But he asserted that "suspending a member for an incident that had happened outside the house is not right".

Mr Fadnavis also argued out that there was a time Shiv Sena's Bhaskar Jadhav would "make noises" when NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal entered the house.