Video Showing Garbage Dump At 13,000 Feet In Himachal Pradesh Sparks Outrage Online

A video shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan has sparked widespread outrage after it showed a water body in Himachal Pradesh transformed into a garbage dump. The footage shows a stark contrast between the scenic, snow-capped peaks and the accumulation of plastic bottles and waste left behind by pilgrims.

"Do you really think Hills are calling us !! This is view from Manimahesh Yatra, HP. Even at 13000 feet we have left our marks," wrote Kaswan on X (formerly Twitter).

The Manimahesh Yatra is a sacred Hindu pilgrimage in the northern Indian state that leads to the Manimahesh Lake and Kailash Peak.

This is view from Manimahesh Yatra, HP. Even at 13000 feet we have left our marks. @healinghimalaya pic.twitter.com/C3LnVE3w4H — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 30, 2025

'Really Sad'

As the video went viral, social media users blamed the administration and the tourists for their lack of civic sense that had turned a pristine paradise into a garbage dump.

"It's a shame that people are so determined to destroy hills or, to be more precise, ecologically fragile areas," said one user, while another added: "Until there is some semblance of waste management, promoting unabated tourism will only result in scenes like the one you show."

A third commented: "Sad. Really sad. We can be a $10 trillion economy but will lag unless we build civic sense across. We need to appreciate and preserve."

A fourth said: "It's everywhere, the problem is it does not bother the majority, or is just a topic of drawing room conversations and no responsibility."

This is not the first instance when such videos have been widely shared on social media. Earlier this year, a video showed a forest in Kasol that had turned into a massive dumping ground by the tourists.