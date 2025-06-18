Video: Shirtless Men Hang Out Of Car, Harass Woman Biker On Haridwar Highway

A woman biker was sexually harassed by a couple of shirtless men while she was on her way to Uttarakhand last week.

Three people - all from Uttar Pradesh - were later arrested, police said.

According to a video recorded and shared by the survivor on social media, she was riding to Uttarakhand on Saturday and was on a highway in Haridwar when the accused arrived in a speeding vehicle.

"When these people saw a woman going on a bike, they started making obscene gestures at me. I have made a video of their actions. I want to give courage to other women like me by making a video of such an incident. I want to say that such incidents should not be ignored. The actions of such people should be exposed so that others can learn a lesson," the woman said.

The clip shared by the woman shows the two shirtless men hanging out of the vehicle and blowing kisses at her. They are heard hurling obscene comments at the woman. One of the accused is also seen trying to dance, as he hangs out of the four-wheeler.

The vehicle appeared to be packed, with several men inside.

"Let us take a video of the vehicle number plate. They have been sending a lot of kisses. I shall also show them what it means to send kisses to someone," the woman is heard saying in the video.

The woman said that due to some unforeseen situation, she was forced to travel to Uttarakhand at that hour.

"The people from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi often visit Uttarakhand on Saturday and Sunday. I would like to tell them to come to their senses. Do not come to our Uttarakhand if you want to indulge in such acts... Stay in your limits.. Do such activities in your city, house or in front of your parents," she said.

She also tagged the Uttarakhand Police in her Instagram post, in a bid to receive assistance in the case.

Taking note of the incident, the Uttar Pradesh police arrested three men - Devendra, Rahul and Nikhil.

In another video, the trio are seen holding their ears as they want inside a police station. They are heard saying: "All women are our brothers and sisters. Will will not commit the same mistake."