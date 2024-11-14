Video: Rs 50 Lakh Cash Found Stuffed In Tyre In Poll-Bound Jharkhand

In a video, officials are seen taking several stacks of cash out of the tyre through a narrow cut

Bundles of cash worth Rs 50 lakh hidden inside a spare tyre of a vehicle were seized today in poll-bound Jharkhand. The recovery was made at a checkpoint during vehicle inspection in the Deori police station area, located on the Jharkhand-Bihar border in Giridih. An investigation into the source and purpose of the money has been launched.

In a video, security and income tax officials are seen taking several stacks of cash out of the tyre through a narrow cut. Four officials take turns putting their hands deep into the tyre to pull the cash out. A total of eleven huge bundles of cash are recovered.

Bharatiya Janata Party's MP from Jharkhand's Godda Constituency, Nishikant Dubey, shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) and attacked the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and its ally Congress for "corruption" in the state.

"If you want to see corruption and piles of money, come to Jharkhand. Today, the income tax department and @ECISVEEP seized 50 lakhs from JMM to influence the elections in Giridih. Look at the Jugaad of Congress and JMM," he wrote in the caption.

The video was then reshared by BJP Jharkhand's state president Babulal Marandi who alleged that Congress and JMM are trying to influence the election with "money power".

झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव में अपनी हार निश्चित देखकर झामुमो कांग्रेस धन बल के सहारे चुनाव प्रभावित करना चाहती है।



हेमंत जी, झारखंड के जागरूक मतदाता पैसों के लालच में नहीं फंसने वाले... आपकी काठ की हांडी बार-बार चढ़ने वाली।



इस चुनाव में जनता की जीत होगी, भाजपा की जीत होगी। https://t.co/i41DNVa9Tk — Babulal Marandi (@yourBabulal) November 14, 2024

The cash recovery comes the day after Jharkhand voted in the first phase of state polls. A turnout of 64.86 percent was recorded till 5 pm in the 43 Jharkhand seats that voted yesterday. The second phase of polling will be held on November 20 and the votes will be counted on November 23.