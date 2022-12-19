Video: Rs 13 Crore Bridge In Bihar Collapses In River Before Inauguration

The bridge was built over the river Burhi Gandak in Begusarai district at a cost of Rs 13 crore

A five-year-old bridge in Bihar snapped into two and fell into a river on Sunday. No one was injured as the bridge had yet to be formally opened to the public due to the lack of an access road.

The bridge was built over the river Burhi Gandak in Begusarai district at a cost of Rs 13 crore. "It was to be inaugurated soon but it collapsed before that," a senior official said.

"The bridge was temporarily shut for use. We're assessing the reason behind the bridge collapse," he added.

Residents claimed the bridge had barely been used as vehicles were not allowed on it. People had to take a circuitous route.

The 206-metre-long bridge had developed cracks over the past three days, say local people. Images showed broken parts of the bridge between two pillars, submerged in the river.

Nobody was on the bridge at the time of the incident, the administration said.

The bridge was built under the Chief Minister National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) scheme.

The bridge collapse would impact more than 20,000 people who were cut off from major roads and towns, said an official. "It will affect students, farmers, those requiring medical care..." the official said.

In October, more than 130 people were killed when a century-old suspension bridge fell in Gujarat's Morbi. The bridge crashed just days after it reopened to the public following seven months of repair and renovation.

The accused in the case include the owners of Oreva, a watchmaker that bagged the Gujarat civic body's contract to repair the bridge. Investigations revealed that the structure snapped under the weight of close to 500 people. Old cables had not been replaced and could not support the new and heavier flooring.