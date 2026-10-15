Video: Royal Bengal Tiger Spotted Along Arunachal Road, 2-Wheelers Banned On 4-km Stretch

A full-grown Royal Bengal tiger was spotted at the Tiwarigaon of Arunachal Pradesh, triggering panic in parts of the Lower Dibang Valley district of the state on Wednesday afternoon.

The sighting comes amid heightened concern over tiger movement in the region, particularly after an earlier incident in which a police constable travelling on his bike was reportedly killed in a tiger attack.

Confirming the latest sighting, Mito Rumi, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary Division, Roing, said a Forest Department team had been deployed to monitor the situation and take necessary measures.

Following the sighting, the Forest Department issued an advisory urging residents, tourists and commuters travelling along the Roing-Anini road, particularly the stretch between kilometre 19 and kilometre 23, to exercise extreme caution.

The advisory strictly prohibits two-wheeler travel along the specified stretch, especially during early morning, evening and night hours. People have also been asked to avoid stopping, sightseeing, picnicking or loitering in the affected area. Commuters have been advised to keep their vehicle's windows closed and refrain from stepping out of their vehicles.

The department has further cautioned people against entering adjoining forest areas for trekking or collecting minor forest produce and urged everyone to follow existing guidelines on human-wildlife conflict management.

The Forest Department has appealed to the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with the authorities to ensure safety.

Anyone spotting the tiger has been requested to contact Magone Linggi, Range Forest Officer (RFO), Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary Division, Roing, at 7085459372 or 9436221862.