Bike Rider Shares Heartwarming Exchange With Indian Army Officer In Cold Conditions: 'He Gave Me Chocolates'

A heartwarming video capturing a warm interaction between a lone motorcycle rider and an Indian Army officer in the freezing conditions of Arunachal Pradesh has caught social media's attention. Shared on Instagram by traveller Abilash, who goes by the handle @wander_with.abi, the clip shows the moment he was stopped by the officer while riding towards the scenic Madhuri Lake in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh.

Describing it as a 'beautiful encounter,' Abilash said the chance conversation revealed the Army officer's genuine kindness, as he also offered him food and chocolate.

"So where are you heading? Going further to explore?" the officer can be heard asking, to which Abilash replied: "Yes, to Madhuri Lake and back."

Offering a beaming smile, the Indian Army soldier shared that he was from Maharashtra and offered a bread omelette as well as chocolate to Abliash. The motorcyclist, however, refused the breakfast offer but opted for the chocolates.

"He stopped me, spoke so kindly, offered me breakfast, and even gave me chocolates. It was around 4 degrees Celsius, and the region can reach temperatures as low as -20 degrees Celsius," said Abilash.

"It made me realise even more deeply the dedication and sacrifice of our brave soldiers who serve our nation in such harsh conditions. Truly grateful and proud," he added.

Reflecting on the immense dedication of troops serving in such harsh, isolated environments, Abilash said the officer's kindness made everything 'warmer'. "Respect and gratitude to our Border Army," he wrote.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 4.5 million views and thousands of comments as social media users lauded the Army officer's warmth towards the weary traveller.

"He didn't give one or two; he gave a handful," said one user, while another added: "Maybe once upon a time he too must have dreamt of riding bikes like you. So watching you made him happy."

A third commented: "His smile melted even the chocolates. Isolation hits hard in cold mountains, but meeting someone caring and simple concern makes their day brighter. Speak to those who are guarding our borders whenever you get a chance."

A fourth said: "The Indian Army gives you the feeling of being in your mother's arms! You have the sense of safety that nothing can go wrong when they are there!"