Video: Robbers Kick Man Carrying Rs 85 Lakh Off Scooter On Delhi Highway

A ride on a highway turned traumatic for a man after bike-borne robbers snatched away his bag containing Rs 85 lakh in office cash. The incident, which took place on the Delhi-Lucknow highway, was caught on camera, and an investigation has been launched.

On December 15, the man, working as an accountant for a Noida-based businessman, was returning from Hapur after collecting cash. He was riding on the Delhi-Lucknow highway when another bike overtook him and pulled close. Taking support from an adjacent car, said to be involved in the crime, the bike-borne robbers kicked the accountant, making him lose balance and fall on the ground, snatched his bag full of cash, and fled the scene.

The accountant rolled on the ground several times before stopping as his scooter skidded on the road, as seen in the CCTV footage.

The police have released pictures of the accused and announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for each one of them.

Kunar Gyananjay Singh, Superintendent of Police, Hapur, has assured that the police will soon crack the case.

In another incident earlier this month, two women in Punjab's Ludhiana thwarted a snatching attempt and chased away robbers on a bike. Two women were driving an Activa when two men on an adjacent bike cornered them. The man riding pillion leaned in and tried to snatch the woman driver's bag. The woman lost balance and got off the scooter but managed to save her bag.

The pillion rider then got off the bike and pulled out a curved sword, threatening to attack the women. However, the woman driver was quick to leave the scooter and run away, while the other woman tried to defend herself. The bikers soon ran away.

(With inputs from Mohammad Adnan)