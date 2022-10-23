Video: Retired Bihar Professor Collapses On Stage, Dies Of Heart Attack

A video of Mr Singh collapsing on stage has gone viral on social media.

A video circulating on social media shows a retired professor in Bihar's Chapra district collapsing on stage and dying of a heart attack during a religious event.

The man, Professor Rananjay Singh, also happened to be the chief secretary of the Maruthi Manas Temple where the religious event took place.

On Saturday, while addressing attendees at the event, Mr Singh collapsed on the stage in the middle of a speech before suffering a heart attack. Mr Singh was immediately shifted to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Mr Singh was an educationist and a religious ideologue who was instrumental in the establishment of the Maruthi Manas temple. People from several sections of society have condoled his demise.