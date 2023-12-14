Video: Railway Cop Saves Woman From Falling Under Moving Train In UP

In the CCTV footage, a woman passenger is observed falling from the moving train.

A railway head constable at Gonda railway station on Wednesday rescued a woman passenger from falling under a moving train. The heroic rescue was captured on CCTV.

Reports indicate that the incident occurred when a woman fell from the Gorakhdam Express while attempting to board the train.

In the CCTV footage, the woman is seen falling from the moving train and gets stuck between the train and the platform.

Subsequently, the Railway Head Constable Ramsundar Jaiswar, displaying remarkable courage, promptly came to the aid of the passenger, ensuring her safety.

Post the incident, railway officials and local residents have expressed their commendation for constable Jaiswar's timely intervention, effectively averting a potential mishap.