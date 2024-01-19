Video: Rahul Gandhi's Boat Trip Down Brahmaputra River In Assam

Rahul Gandhi takes a boat trip down the Brahmaputra river in Assam

A police case against the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam failed to dampen the Congress' spirit. On Friday, the Yatra, which entered Assam on Thursday, saw Rahul Gandhi setting sail for Majuli, the world's biggest river island which lies in the Brahmaputra river.

Mr Gandhi, dressed in a T-shirt and trousers, was accompanied by several top leaders of the party, including general secretary Jairam Ramesh, state president Bhupen Kumar Borah and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Debabrata Saikia.

Several boats took the Congress leaders from Nimatighat in Jorhat district to Aphalamukh Ghat in Majuli district, with special ferries transporting some of the vehicles across the Brahmaputra.

After reaching Aphalamukh Ghat, Mr Gandhi travelled to Kamalabari Chariali where he visited the Auniati Satra, a prominent Vaishnavite site.

"Today, took a boat trip down the Brahmaputra River in Assam to visit Sri Sri Auniati Satra. Culturally rich, the land of Shankar Dev Ji, Assam, teaches us the life philosophy of taking everyone along. It felt satisfying to get the opportunity to know and understand such a great culture so closely," Rahul Gandhi, 53, posted on X along with a series of pictures.

आज, असम में ब्रह्मपुत्र नदी में नाव की यात्रा कर श्री श्री औनियाती सत्र के दर्शन के लिए पहुंचा।



सांस्कृतिक रूप से समृद्ध, शंकर देव जी की भूमि, असम हमें सभी को साथ लेकर चलने का जीवन दर्शन सिखाती है।



ऐसी महान संस्कृति को नज़दीक से जानने और समझने का मौका पाकर संतोष प्राप्त हुआ। pic.twitter.com/1qRpmOwpxl — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 19, 2024

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh called Rahul Gandhi's visit to Sri Sri Auniati Satra the highlight of the sixth day of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

"The Sri Sri Auniati Satra was established in 1663 in Majuli. It is a very important part of our country's wonderfully diverse cultural and religious history. Lord Krishna is worshipped as Govinda, with the original idol having been brought from the Lord Jagannath Temple at Puri. Similar places of worship for this sampradaya exist at Nathdwara, Dwarka and Manipur. The half an hour visit there has undoubtedly been the highlight of the 6th day of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra," Mr Ramesh said.

The latest leg of the Yatra began from Manipur on January 14 and will end on March 20 or 21 in Mumbai.

It is scheduled to cover 6,713 km in 67 days while passing through 110 districts in 15 states.