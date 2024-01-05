'Chai, PakodaAnd More': Prisoners Cheer At Birthday Bash In Ludhiana Jail

An undertrial organised a 'chai pakoda' party

A video has surfaced on social media showing prisoners at a jail in Ludhiana celebrating the birthday bash of a fellow inmate.

The video was shot 15 days ago by Mani Rana - an undertrial - who organised a 'chai pakoda' party to celebrate his birthday.

The video shows about a dozen of prisoners sitting in a jail barrack having 'chai pakoda'. "Aajj sadde Mani veer da budday hai..." (It's brother Mani's birthday today)," they are heard saying.

After some prisoners complained about the incident, the jail authorities carried out a search, but the accused damaged the phone to destroy the evidence.

Officials said a First Information Report or FIR has been registered against 10 people and investigation is on.

A request has been sent to the relevant authorities to have jammers to block access to mobile phone networks and the internet inside the jail, they said