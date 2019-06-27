10 Injured As Inmates Clash At Ludhiana Jail

Security has been heightened at the jail.

At least 10 inmates of a jail in Punjab's Ludhiana city sustained injuries on Thursday in a clash between two groups, police said.

Security has been heightened in the Central Jail after the clash, a police officer told IANS, adding the cause of provocation is yet to be confirmed.

The incident in the jail occurred in less than a week after Mohinder Pal Bittu, the prime suspect in a case relating to the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib in Bargari in 2015, was beaten to death in the high-security prison in Nabha, near Patiala, by a murder convict and a murder accused on June 22.

