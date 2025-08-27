Advertisement
Video: Popular Manali Restaurant Swept Away In Flood, Only 1 Wall Remains

The iconic restaurant, a few feet behind the Beas River, was swept away due to the incessant rain.

Read Time: 2 mins
Video: Popular Manali Restaurant Swept Away In Flood, Only 1 Wall Remains
The iconic restaurant was swept away due to the incessant rain.
New Delhi:

Sher-e-Punjab, a well-known restaurant in Himachal Pradesh's Manali, has been completely destroyed after severe flooding hit the area, leaving only its front wall standing. The iconic restaurant, a few feet behind the Beas River, was swept away due to the incessant rain.

Videos shared on social media showed the devastating impact of the flood, with debris scattered and only the restaurant's front portion intact. The Beas River rose significantly on Tuesday after the Largi Dam released 20,000 cusecs of water.

The restaurant, a favourite among tourists and locals, was famous for its authentic North Indian cuisine. Over the years, it has also attracted several Bollywood actors and renowned athletes.

Himachal Pradesh has been hit hard by the ongoing monsoon rains, wreaking havoc on both people and property. The state disaster management authority (SDMA) reported that since June 20, 310 people have died because of floods, landslides, and other rain-related incidents.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a red alert for Chamba, Kangra and Mandi for two days. Drone visuals of the Beas River in Mandi showed that the water level was on the rise following incessant downpour in the city.

According to the SDMA data, Mandi (29), Kangra (30), Chamba (14), Kinnaur (14), and Kullu (13) reported the highest number of casualties in rain-related incidents. At least 33 people have died in drowning incidents, while landslides and flash floods alone have claimed at least 19 lives.

The natural disaster has severely damaged livelihoods and infrastructure. The Public Works Department (PWD) reports road damage of Rs 1.31 lakh crore, Jal Shakti Vibhag (JSV) reports irrigation and water supply losses of Rs 87,226 crore, and the power sector reports damage to electricity infrastructure of Rs 13,946 crore, bringing the total estimated loss to public property to over Rs 2.45 lakh crore.

