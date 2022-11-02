On Camera, Pigs Lick Utensils At Subsidised-Food Centre In Rajasthan

In the video, the pigs can be seen licking plates meant to serve food.

The Rajasthan government set up subsidised canteens across the state during the Covid pandemic. The canteens, set up under the Indira Rasoi Yojana, serve a meal at as low as Rs 8. But one such canteen has come under heavy criticism after a video of pigs licking utensils went viral on social media.

In the video, the pigs can be seen licking plates meant to serve food near MSJ College in Bharatpur.

Bharatpur Mayor said that he has seen the videos, and they are investigating the incident. Mr Kumar said that this seemed to be the work of irresponsible operators and that the Municipal Corporation would take appropriate action.



Another official said that the license of the canteen, where the incident occurred, has been suspended.