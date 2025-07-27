"Declare Meat, Fruits, Soil": US' Warning To People Travelling With Food At Airport

The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has issued a fresh warning to international travellers: declare all agricultural items, including meats, when entering the United States.

A post on X showed a CBP detection dog inspecting a cooked pig's head wrapped in foil, along with bottles of what looked like other food items.

"Travelling with food? All travellers entering the United States are REQUIRED to declare meats, fruits, vegetables, plants, seeds, soil, animals, as well as plant and animal products they may be carrying," CBP said in the post.

What Travellers Must Do

CBP requires all travellers to declare any restricted goods they carry, whether in carry-on bags, checked luggage, or vehicles. They must answer "Yes" to Question 11 on CBP Declaration Form 6059B if they bring any food, agricultural goods, or have recently visited a farm or come in contact with livestock. CBP agriculture specialists at ports of entry examine all declared items and decide whether they meet US entry requirements.

Why The Rule Is In Place

Undeclared agricultural goods can introduce dangerous plant pests or animal diseases like foot-and-mouth or mad cow disease into the US. These threats could severely damage American agriculture and the economy.

CBP enforces the rule with strict penalties. First-time offenders who fail to declare non-commercial items face fines of up to $1,000 (Rs 86,500). Commercial violations carry higher penalties. CBP also applies these rules to items sent by international mail.

Item-Specific Guidelines

Fruits, Vegetables, and Plants: CBP allows some items depending on their origin, provided they are pest-free and declared. Plant parts intended for growing require a phytosanitary certificate.

Meat And Animal Products: CBP prohibits many fresh, dried, and canned meat products due to the risk of foreign animal diseases. Even processed products like soup or broth may be denied entry if they contain restricted meat.

Live Animals and Birds: Travellers must obtain proper permits and meet quarantine and inspection requirements based on the animal's species and origin.

Soil And Biological Materials: CBP bans soil without prior USDA approval. Biological specimens and other organic materials must go through inspection to prevent pest contamination.

Products from Canada and Mexico are subject to special rules. For instance, Mexican avocados must be peeled, seeded, and vacuum-packed. Some fruits from Mexico and seed potatoes from Canada need permits, and items like fresh tomatoes and bell peppers are outright banned from Canadian imports.