Video: Passengers Sleep Near Toilet On Overcrowded Train, Railways Reacts

The video shows the plight of the people sleeping anywhere on the floor.

A video, which shows several hapless passengers somehow fitting themselves wherever they could on an overcrowded Chhattisgarh Express (train no. 18237), has surfaced on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The Rail Sewa's official handle responded, "The concerned authorities are being informed" while tagging the Divisional Railway Managers of Agra, and Raipur.

The video shows the plight of the people sleeping anywhere on the floor ranging from somewhere beneath the attendant's seat to right outside the toilets and near the gates. It also shows a clogged sink.

After catching over 1 lakh views on social media, the video managed to come to the notice of Rail Sewa's official handle.

The user who shared the video on Thursday wrote, "This picture is of Chhattisgarh Express (train no. 18237). Seat, floor, gate, gallery, bathroom...whoever found a place, fell asleep sitting there.."

This video comes a day after the Indian Railways were known to have sanctioned the Final Location Survey (FLS) for 14 new railway connectivity routes connecting the neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, Nepal and also alternate routes towards Northeast India.The user urged the Railway Minister to pay attention to the trains availed by the poor, and to increase the number of coaches on the same.

After the circulation of this video on X, users were found expressing disappointment over the present condition of the Indian Railways, as overcrowding persists in Indian trains.