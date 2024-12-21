Watch: Man Escapes Unhurt After Train Passes Over Him At Bihar Railway Station

The passenger had gotten stuck between the train and the platform wall.

A major accident was averted at a railway station in Bihar's Samastipur as a man slipped and fell on the railway tracks while trying to board a moving train. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The passenger was trying to board the Bihar Sampark Kranti Express when he slipped and fell on the track, getting stuck between the train and the platform wall.

In a video, the train can be seen leaving the platform while a person can be heard asking those looking for the trapped passenger to stay away from the tracks. As the train leaves the station, a man can be seen lying next to the platform wall, with little to no injuries.

Once the man was spotted, a few people lifted him from the tracks. The train stopped after covering a short distance and the passenger was finally able to board the train and left for his destination.

This incident comes weeks after train operations at the Samastipur Junction railway station were briefly halted for nearly an hour after a fight broke out between two monkeys.

The incident took place near platform number 4 when both the monkeys were fighting over a banana. One of the monkeys threw a rubber-like object at the other, which then came in contact with an overhead wire causing a short circuit. The wire broke down and fell on the bogie of a train, halting operations at the station.

