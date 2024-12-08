Fight Between Monkeys Halts Trains In Bihar's Samastipur

Two monkeys were fighting over a banana near platform number 4.

Train operations came to a halt for almost an hour after a fight broke out between two monkeys at the Samastipur Junction railway station in Bihar.

Two monkeys were fighting over a banana near platform number 4, when one of them threw a rubber-like object at the other. The object came in contact with an overhead wire and caused a short-circuit. The wire then broke and fell on the bogie of a train, bringing trains to a halt.

The railway station's electrical department began repairs of the wire. However, the Bihar Sampark Kranti standing on platform number 4 got delayed by about 15 minutes. Other trains also got delayed, causing inconvenience to passengers.

Meanwhile, the monkeys ran off in the direction of Barauni railway station. This is the latest among a string of incidents that point to the monkey menace prevailing at the Samastipur railway station. Earlier, passengers have been injured by monkeys, which were later caught by the forest department.