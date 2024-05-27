Video: Over 30 Snakes Crawl Out Of Bathroom In Assam Home

Over 30 snakes crawled out of a bathroom in a house in Assam

At least over 30 snake hatchlings crawled out of a house in Assam's Nagaon district.

The residents said they found the snakes in their bathroom.

The matter was reported from Kaliabor, a sub-division town in Nagaon.

Snake rescuer Sanjib Deka, known as the 'Serpent Man', safely removed the hatchlings from the house, reports said.

Earlier, he rescued a 14-foot-long giant Burmese python, weighing over 55 kg, from a tea estate in Kaliabo