Video: Out On Walk, 18-Year-Old Woman Attacked By 10 Stray Dogs In Rajasthan

An 18-year-old girl suffered injuries after she was attacked by a pack of stray dogs while she was out on an evening walk on Friday in Alwar, Rajasthan.

A video shows the girl, Navya, talking on the phone while walking down a street in Alwar's JK Nagar. Nearly 10 stray dogs can be seen running towards her and surrounding her, before biting her at least eight times and dragging her to the ground.

The woman can be seen screaming and trying to fend off the dogs for 15-20 seconds before neighbours hear her and chase the dogs away.

"They surrounded me from all sides. I tried to push them away, but they started pulling me down from the front and back. I fell to the ground, and they kept attacking me. I am still in shock," Navya said.

Local councillor Hetram Yadav said multiple complaints have been made to the municipal corporation.

"We have complained to the municipal corporation several times, but no action has been taken. If the problem is not resolved soon, more serious incidents may occur in the future. The authorities must act immediately," he said.