Video: On Busy Lucknow Road, 3 Men Set Off Crackers From Roof Of Moving Car

As India celebrated Diwali on Monday, multiple videos of people performing risky firecracker stunts surfaced online.

In one such video, which is being widely shared on social media, firecrackers can be seen being set off from the roof of a moving car in Lucknow. The 20-second footage shows a car driving along a busy road in Uttar Pradesh's capital city as a sky shot continues to burst from its roof every two seconds.

The incident took place in the Chowk area of Uttar Pradesh's capital city, near the KGMU Trauma Centre.

The Lucknow Police have taken note of the video. "The traffic police and the local police station have taken cognisance of the case. Identification is being carried out on the basis of CCTV footage, and upon identification, necessary legal action will be implemented," the police said in a statement on X.

Similar Incident In Mathura

Another similar video from Mathura also surfaced online, showing firecrackers being set off from the sunroof of a moving SUV.

In the 15-second clip, a man can be seen casually holding a burning firecracker in his hand while poking his head out of the Land Rover Defender's sunroof, as another friend drives the car.