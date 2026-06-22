Video: Omar Abdullah Was Asked About His Phone's Wallpaper. His Reply

"Sir, if it is not too forward of me to ask. Could you show us your phone's wallpaper?" a student asked Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abullah during a candid conversation with college students in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

"Oh, sure," Omar Abdullah replied, quickly pulling his phone out of his pocket. "Thank God it is nothing embarrassing," he added, drawing laughter from the students.

Omar Abdullah shared the video on his official Instagram account. As the conservation continued, Omar Abdullah scrolled through his phone, explaining that he uses different wallpapers for different focus modes. "Right now - believe it or not - it's just clouds with ligthening from Bandipora," he said.

"I do have other wallpapers as well. The other one is just a map - nothing interesting. Do I have any photographs as my wallpaper? Honestly, no," he said.

Omar Abdullah also shared that he uses a a privacy screen guard on his phone because so many people want to see what is on his phone. "My fitness wallpaper is just a meme," he added.

"My wallpaper is so boring because all the time somebody is peeping over me. That's why I have a privacy screen guard for my phone - so people around me cannot see what's on my phone," he said.

The Chief Minister said even during flights, any person sitting next to him always tries to peep into his phone. "So I make sure there is nothing embarrassing on it - nothing that someone could take a screenshot and put it on social media, something I would later have to apologise for," he said.

Omar Abdullah was interacting with the students of Government Degree College Bandipora during his visit to the district to review various developmental projects on June 17.

During his visit, he unveiled a development package worth approximately Rs 100 crore. He also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 18 projects and chaired a comprehensive review of the district's developmental initiatives.